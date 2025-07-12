Weather alert: Brace for winds, waves and fire risk for several provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 13 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The forecaster predicts isolated to scattered rain and showers are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with damaging waves along the west & south coast of the country. Disruptive rain is possible along the east coast of KZN.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 13 July

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds, which may lead to localised damage in formal and informal settlements, and there is a risk of localised runaway fires in the eastern interior of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the Free State and over the central parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 13 July:

Gauteng:

Residents in Gauteng can expect a fine and cool day, with morning fog in the east of the province. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can look forward to partly cloudy conditions in the north-east with morning fog along the escarpment and south-eastern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool.

Limpopo:

Cloudy over the central and eastern parts at first with morning drizzle over the northern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool to cold weather awaits the province.

Free State:

Free State is expected to be fine, windy and cold to cool, with cloudy weather and morning fog patches in the east.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the extreme west with morning fog in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and cool to cold. There will be wind in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over the north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain along the south-west coast as well as in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly but fresh to strong along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the evening along the coast, with a chance of rain in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine, windy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain over the extreme north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

