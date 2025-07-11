Weather alert: KZN and EC face cold, wet and windy weather

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 12 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 12 July 2025.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape face wet, cold weather while the rest of the country remains dry and cool to cold. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 10 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges. Minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, and small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing, are expected between Hondeklip Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Saturday afternoon. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves and winds resulting in difficulty in navigation; small vessels are at risk of taking on water, and localised disruption to ports/harbours is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Hamburg until Saturday.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over Chris Hani, Alfred Nzo district municipalities, and Elundini and Mhlontlo local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 12 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cold to cool conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated evening showers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the north. It will be very cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the northeast; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy with morning fog in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cold.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog in places in the north in the morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy and very cold to cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the wild coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places in the southwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.