Cape Town braces for cold, windy weekend with weather warnings in place

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves remains in place from Hondeklip Bay to Plettenberg Bay until Saturday afternoon.

Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape are set for a freezing, wet and windy weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing multiple warnings for hazardous marine and weather conditions.

In a forecast released by Saws, the Witzenberg and Breede Valley municipalities and the Koue Bokkeveld region of the Western Cape can expect “very cold, wet and windy conditions” throughout the weekend.

Coastal warnings issued

According to Saws, these conditions may result in “difficulty in navigation at sea,” with small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

Additionally, a yellow level 1 warning applies from Plettenberg Bay to Hamburg, warning of both waves and strong winds, which could lead to localised disruptions at ports and harbours.

Weekend forecast: Cold but mostly clear in Cape Town

Cape Town itself will be spared the rain, but it won’t escape the chill. On Saturday, temperatures will range between 7°C and 15°C, with clear skies and moderate easterly winds expected throughout the day.

Sunday will start off similarly cold, with a minimum temperature of 7°C rising to a maximum of 16°C.

While the early hours will remain clear, drizzle and partly cloudy skies are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

No rainfall is expected for the city over the weekend, but humidity levels will hover around 70%, adding to the winter discomfort.

