Five ports of entry affected by severe flooding after heavy rain

Torrential rains battered parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), claiming 11 lives, destroying homes and closing multiple roads around the eThekwini Municipality.

Flooded ports

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato informed the public and stakeholders that operations at Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge and Pontdrift were affected by severe flooding.

Masiapato said operations at the ports of entry have been temporarily suspended.

“At Stockpoort Port of Entry, operations have been suspended as the port is completely surrounded by water. The corridor leading to the port, the operational area, and the bridge after the port have been submerged. BMA and other law enforcement officials were stranded on the island where the Immigration Office is located, making movement impossible.

“In response, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Limpopo were activated yesterday to evacuate affected employees, including all law enforcement officers, using an EMS helicopter for their safety,” Commissioner Masiapato said.

The flooded Groblersbridge Port of Entry, Picture: BMA

Other ports

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Marketing Mmemme Mogotsi also confirmed that Makgobistad Port of Entry remains temporarily closed due to the flooding of the Molopo River, while Bray and Groblersbridge Ports of Entry have also been flooded, leading to the temporary suspension of operations.

“Pontdrift Port of Entry continues to be affected by high water levels, and operations remain suspended until further notice.”

Advisory

Mogotsi said the Derdepoort Port of Entry water levels have subsided, and normal operations have since resumed.

“Travelers and commercial operators are advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, Beitbridge and Skilpadshek ports of entry as alternatives for cross-border movement.

“The BMA continues to closely monitor weather conditions across all ports of entry and will provide timely updates as the situation develops. We urge travellers and transporters to make alternative arrangements and remain informed through official BMA communication channels,” Mogotsi said.

Last month, the BMA suspended operations at three ports of entry due to severe flooding.

