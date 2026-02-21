Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail expected in this part of SA on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape for Sunday.

The weather service cautioned that on Sunday, it could result in flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Weather warning for 22 February 2026

According to SAWS, only the Northern Cape is expected to experience the conditions listed above.

It is expected to be calm in other parts of the country, such as the extreme western parts and north-central parts, north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, extreme western parts of North West, in places over Free State except in the north-east, western and extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the central parts of Mpumalanga.

“A cut-off low is expected over the western parts of the country from Monday, 23 February 2026 until Tuesday, 24 February 2026 and could result in heavy rain in places over the central parts of the country,” read the forecast.

A cut-off low is a slow-moving weather system that can bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and sometimes flooding.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised to take necessary precautions.”

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north-east. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast.

North West

Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State

Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-eastern parts.

Northern Cape

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west, where it will be partly cloudy, but widespread in the north-central parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape

Morning with fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west. It will be very hot over the Central and Little Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north- westerly but moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly along the south coast. It will become light to moderate south-westerly along the west and south-west coast in the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers, except in the south-east.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with thundershowers in the north, spreading to central parts of the area. Some light evening rain or drizzle is likely along the Wild Coast, east of Port St Johns.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly.

