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Kruger National Park battles flood chaos as rivers surge [VIDEO]

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

17 March 2026

04:21 am

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Due to substantial rainfall from both outside and inside the park, river levels have risen sharply.

Kruger National Park battles flood chaos as rivers surge

Rivers along the Luvuvhu system up in the far north increasing. Picture: Screengrab from KNP Video.

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Heavy and persistent rainfall has led to flooding in parts of the northern and central regions of Kruger National Park (KNP), affecting access to several gates, roads and tourist facilities.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said that, due to substantial rainfall from both outside and inside the park, river levels have risen sharply.

Rivers

It said rivers along the Shingwedzi and Luvuvhu systems have risen and are expected to continue fluctuating in the coming days, as further rains are forecast this week.

“The park received exceptional rains in January this year, the catchments remain extremely saturated and vulnerable to a sudden increase in river flow,” said JP Louw, SANParks spokesperson.

“Although the Shingwedzi river is rising, it is not at a stage that the evacuation process for guests and staff in the camp is required. However, management is monitoring the Shisha stream near Babalala/Sirheni, which is pouring out onto the tar road.”

ALSO READ: Travel warning: Floods shut Pafuri, Giriyondo border posts between SA and Mozambique [VIDEOS]

Affected areas

Louw said all access gates and camps in the southern part of the park are operational, whilst Biyamiti Bush Camp is accessible only via the Crocodile Bridge side (open from the S25 intersection).

“There is currently no access to S114. Phalaborwa Gate, Olifants Rest Camp, as well as Letaba’s filling station, the Elephant Hall and shop remain operational in the north of the park. In the central parts, the Orpen Gate, including Tamboti and Maroela, as well as Orpen and Satara Rest Camps, are open.

“Visitors are urged to remain alert and to adhere to the signage on the roads as most gravel roads in the north and central parts of the park are temporarily closed,” Louw said.

NOW READ: Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages

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Tourist facilities

The following tourist facilities are also affected:

  • Punda Maria Gate
  • Pafuri Gate
  • Giriyondo Border Gate, including Makhadzi Picnic Site
  • Sirheni, Bateleur and Shimuwini Bush Camps
  • The Letaba High Level Bridge is still inaccessible, with the repair work suspended until further notice.
  • Roodewal Bush Lodge
  • Balule Satellite Camp
  • Talamati Bush Camp

Louw said SANParks will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any changes as they occur.

“The safety of guests, staff and infrastructure remains the organisation’s highest priority.”

Rivers along the Luvuvhu system up in the far north are increasing. Video: SANParks

Floods

In January, devastating floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga killed at least 38 people and severely affected infrastructure at Kruger National Park.

The floods, triggered by a Level 10 weather warning and record-breaking rainfall, saw major rivers, including the Sabie, Olifants, and Crocodile, burst their banks. 

The resulting surge washed away bridges, collapsed road sections, and inundated 15 tourist camps, forcing emergency evacuations.

ALSO READ: ‘It looks like a Star Wars movie’, flood damage to Kruger National Park is substantial, minister says [VIDEOS]

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