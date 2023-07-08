Weather update: SA braces for rain, snow, and choppy seas tomorrow

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

South Africa is bracing for a mix of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and choppy seas on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), the day ahead holds isolated to scattered showers and rain over the southern and eastern interior, coupled with snowfall over the southern high-lying regions.

The weather service has issued several impact-based warnings. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather alerts for 9 July

Saws warns of cold, wet, and windy conditions due to the cold front passing over the southern parts of Northern Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape, and the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Cold conditions are also expected in Gauteng, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, and the central and escarpment areas of Limpopo on Monday, with potential light snowfalls over the extreme eastern Highveld and on the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Rough waves and wind

A Yellow Level 2 warning cautions about waves that could hinder navigation between Alexander Bay and Maputo.

This risk is expected to subside west of East London by the afternoon.

A similar Yellow Level 2 warning alert about damaging winds was issued, anticipated to affect small vessels and cause localised disruption of small harbors and ports along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

These winds are expected to blow from tomorrow mid-morning into Monday.

Disruptive snow

In addition, a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snow is in place.

This could lead to hazardous driving conditions, some pass closures, and isolated losses of vulnerable livestock over several districts.

Affected areas include Dr Beyers Naude, Kou-Kamma, Amahlathi, Mhlontlo, and Ntabankulu LM’s, as well as the western parts of eThukela, uMgungundlovu, and Harry Gwala in KwaZulu-Natal.

The most severe warning, an Orange Level 6, anticipates disruptive snow that could close major mountain passes, isolate communities, and lead to livestock loss.

Areas such as Chris Hani DM, Senqu, Eundini, Matatiele, Umzimvubu LM, Raymond Mhlaba, Blue Crane Route, and Dr Beyers Naude (Graaf Reinet area) LM’s are particularly at risk from 9 to 10 July.

Provincial weather forecasts

The provincial forecasts are as follows:

Gauteng:

Cold but fine weather.

Mpumalanga:

Cool to cold conditions, turning cloudy with scattered showers in the east by evening.

Limpopo:

Cool to warm weather, with partly cloudy conditions expected in the southeast in the evening.

North-West Province:

Cold but fine weather.

Free State:

Very cold to cold conditions, partly cloudy and windy with a chance of light snow over the extreme south and east.

Northern Cape:

Windy and cold, partly cloudy with potential light snow in the extreme southern parts.

Western Cape:

Cold and cloudy with isolated showers expected in the southwest, scattered along the south coast.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Very cold and cloudy with widespread showers along the South Coast and snow on high ground.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Cold with scattered showers and snow on the high ground, turning partly cloudy.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cool to cold weather with scattered showers and possible thundershowers.

As the conditions evolve, the SAWS advises residents to stay updated on the weather reports and stay safe.