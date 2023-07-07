Weekend weather forecast: Powerful cold front sweeps across SA

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued its regional forecast, alerting residents about severe weather conditions expected on 8 July 2023 and into the weekend.

A powerful cold front continues to influence the country’s weather patterns, posing threats to several provinces.

Weekend weather forecast

Wave and wind warnings are also in effect. With high-velocity winds anticipated to cause potential damage to settlements and properties.

Here’s what you need to know.

Cold front and wet conditions

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are predicted as the cold front moves through the interior of the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape from Friday evening.

These conditions will spread to the Eastern Cape by Saturday evening, reach southern Free State on Sunday, and finally Gauteng and Mpumalanga from early Monday.

Small stock farming might be adversely affected due to these conditions.

High-velocity wind and waves

Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for waves causing difficulty in navigation between Alexander Bay and Port Alfred, which will expand to Coffee Bay by the evening.

A Yellow Level 2 Wind Warning warns of potential localised damage to formal and informal settlements, along with potential challenges to driving conditions on major highways.

Areas of concern include the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo District of the Western Cape, the interior of the Eastern Cape, central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, and southern parts of the Free State.

More seriously, an Orange Level 5 Warning is in place over Sarah Baartman and the western part of Chris Hani Districts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire warnings

In addition to the wind and wave warnings, an extreme fire danger warning is in effect for the Northern Cape and Mohokare Local Municipality in the Free State.

Residents are encouraged to exercise extreme caution.

Below is the detailed provincial forecast

Gauteng:

Residents will experience fine and cool conditions with a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Conditions will be fine and cool, but warmer in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Expect fine and cool to warm weather.

North-West province:

Weather will remain fine and cool.

Free State:

Weather will be fine, windy, and cool.

Northern Cape:

Conditions will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold with light rain in the south and west, but fine and cool in the north-east. Light snowfalls are expected over the southern high ground by the evening.

Western Cape:

Weather will be cloudy and cold, but very cold over high-lying areas. Widespread showers are predicted in the south-west with isolated rain showers over the interior and south coast. Light snowfalls can be expected over the mountainous regions from the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, but cold in the extreme south-west. Isolated showers are expected from the afternoon, with snow likely over the high peaks of the coastal mountains and the Sneeuberg in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Weather will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with overnight showers expected in the extreme west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Conditions will be fine and cool but warm in the east. The day will become partly cloudy in the southeast towards evening with isolated showers and rain.