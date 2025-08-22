Will you spot the sun? Here’s what weather to expect in Cape Town this weekend

Got weekend plans? Here's the weather forecast for the Mother City over the next few days.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool and damp weekend as a series of cold fronts sweeps across the Western Cape, bringing scattered showers and cloudy weather along the coastal belt.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the south-western and southern coastal areas of the province would be most affected.

“A succession of cold fronts will brush along the Western Cape coast, particularly the south-west and south coastal areas,” Chiloane said.

“These systems will bring cooler conditions with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.”

Saturday: rain and cool temperatures

According to the forecast, Saturday will see light rain throughout the day in Cape Town.

Showers are expected from the early morning hours and will persist into the evening, with humidity levels hovering between 65% and 75%.

Daytime temperatures will remain cool, with a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 15°C.

Winds are expected to be moderate to strong, ranging from 37km/h in the morning and gradually easing to 18km/h by the evening.

Rainfall of about 5mm is anticipated, with a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday: cloudy with light rain

Conditions will remain unsettled on Sunday, although rainfall will be lighter compared to Saturday.

The city can expect cloudy skies with isolated showers in the morning and early afternoon, before clearing to partly cloudy conditions in the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to dip slightly, with a low of 10°C and a high of 14°C. Winds will be light at approximately 9km/h throughout the day.

Rainfall of approximately 3mm is expected, with a 30% chance of rain remaining.

While the coastal areas brace for cool and wet weather, Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said inland regions of the province would be drier.

“Cloudy and cold to very cold conditions are expected this weekend, with isolated to scattered rain and showers over the central & western parts of the province,” he said.

