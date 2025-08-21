Weather alert: Coastal waves and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of strong coastal waves, high fire risk, and varying provincial conditions expected Friday. Prepare for wind, heat, and possible localised damage.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 22 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 21-22 August 2025:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south-west. ⚠️Damaging waves are expected along the south-west coast.#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/wpCq9BmBBE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 21, 2025

Weather warnings: Friday, 22 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves leading to possible localised damage to coastal infrastructure expected between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay, spreading to Alexander Bay by Saturday evening and persisting on Sunday.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places in the North West, the northeastern and central parts of the Free State, the northeastern part of the Eastern Cape, northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, places in Limpopo, and places in Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 22 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine, windy and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be windy and partly cloudy with morning fog in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions, with isolated showers and rain over the western and southwestern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the south; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy, windy and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool but partly cloudy along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and rain except for the extreme north coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.