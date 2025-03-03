Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and excessive lightning

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in Northern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 4 – 5 March 2025.

Isolated showers & thundershowers are expected over most parts of the country, but scattered over the south-eastern areas as well as the western parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/s5DWb0H71q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 2, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 4 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in excessive lightning and heavy downpours.

These conditions are expected over the southern high ground of Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, Beaufort West and Prince Albert in Western Cape, northern parts of Eastern Cape, southern parts of Free State, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the southern escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of the central interior of Northern Cape, in the western parts of Western Cape and the western parts of Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 4 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment, except on the Lowveld where it will be partly cloudy and hot in places.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West

Cloudy weather conditions await North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy to partly cloudy and warm weather conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will fine in the far west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west and south-west coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places in the eastern and north-eastern parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern and south-eastern parts from the afternoon, but scattered in the extreme north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Weather conditions will be cloudy with morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect to wake up to morning fog patches, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north-east.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west.