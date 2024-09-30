Cold and windy weather with risky seas on Tuesday
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 1 October 2024.
The weather service has warned of very cold, wet, and windy conditions in the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Northern Cape and damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea. Here’s what you need to know.
Weather warnings, 1 October
Impact-based warnings
The weather service has warned of damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea that are expected between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.
Advisories
The weather service has warned of very cold, wet, and windy conditions leading to daytime temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius and below, expected in the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. These conditions may lead to possible risks for vulnerable people, livestock, and pets.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 1 October:
Gauteng:
Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions, but warm in places in the north.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Mpumalanga:
Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy skies in Lowveld and the escarpment, where it will be cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold in places along the escarpment.
Limpopo:
The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.
North-West province:
Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.
Free State:
Residents of the Free State will see fine and cold to cool conditions.
Northern Cape:
Partly cloudy skies are expected in the south in the morning with fog patches over the south-western interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.
Western Cape:
Western Cape residents can expect cloudy skies along the south coast with morning rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming fine in the north by the afternoon.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Eastern Cape (western half):
There will be cloudy and cold, but cool, with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
It will be fine in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, becoming cloudy with isolated evening showers along the Wild Coast.
KwaZulu-Natal:
Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine conditions in the extreme south-west at first with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated morning showers and rain in the north-east.
