Orange level warning issued as storms and extreme heat grip SA on Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 10 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued orange and yellow warnings for severe thunderstorms, flooding, damaging winds and extreme fire danger this Saturday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 10 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 09 – 10 January 2026.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers. Otherwise, fine & hot to very hot. pic.twitter.com/ar8iqOisFr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 10 January 2026

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms associated with heavy downpours leading to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning. The storms are expected over the Escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, western parts of the North West, extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western and central parts of the Free State, and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Sarah Baartman and Nelson Mandela municipalities of the Eastern Cape, vast parts of the Northern Cape, and places over the western parts of the Western Cape and Free State.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over most places except the south coast of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 10 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the Lowveld as well as the northern escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the west but widespread in the east.

North West:

Fine weather awaits the North West residents in the west and central parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to fine conditions in the west and central parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east, where morning fog is expected.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog over the north-western parts; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot to very hot but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and central but scattered in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather over the central and eastern parts in the morning as well as along the south coast in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot over the northern parts of the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in places, becoming partly cloudy and warm, but hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with light morning rain south of the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.