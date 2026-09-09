Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Weather alert: Partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers possible

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

9 September 2026

05:09 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

Weather forecast 10 September 2026

Picture: Canva

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers possible across the southern and northeastern parts of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 10 September 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 10 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in places in the east; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

RELATED ARTICLES

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches in the south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West, residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in places in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the south coast; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cool with light rain and morning fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool north of the escarpment. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Fuel shock looms: October set to smash South Africa’s price records – Here’s how much you might pay
South Africa MK party slams R23.3bn RAF claims by foreign nationals, vows law change
Courts R200m Port Shepstone cocaine theft: Accused claims prison ‘not conducive’ to his health
Courts ‘What was so special about the wig?’ State asks Mapisa-Nqakula in corruption trial
Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘We’re not buying votes,’ ANC’s Mantashe says after RDP housing backlash

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News