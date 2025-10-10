Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and possible hail in NC and NW

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 11 October 2025.

Saws has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Northern Cape and North West, with flooding and possible hail expected. Meanwhile, parts of KwaZulu-Natal face extremely high fire danger conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 11 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that may result in possible damaging winds, heavy downpours and flooding as well as large amounts of small hail in the northern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of North West.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire conditions in the Jozini Local Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 10 – 11 October 2025.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 11 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with late afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme eastern parts of the Lowveld, where it will be very hot.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in east. Expect isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and central parts by the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and the western parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and western parts.

Northern Cape:

Expect a partly cloudy, windy and warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

The weather will be cloudy and cool in places along the coast and adjacent interior, with morning fog patches. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, while clearing over the western parts from the afternoon. Expected light rain along the south coast, and showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with morning drizzle along the coast, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool but warm conditions in the interior, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in the north, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.