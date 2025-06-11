Weather alert: Fine, cool and cold weather across SA, with morning rain in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 12 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Saws hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday, but South Africans can expect fine, cool and cold weather across most provinces, while parts of KwaZulu-Natal could experience morning rain. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 11-12 June 2025:

Fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy with light rain and showers along the east and south-east coast.⚠️ Damaging winds and waves#saws #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/l7FHgB4nVa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 11, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 12 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 12 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in the south, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold but cool in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches are expected over the highveld, otherwise the weather will be fine and cold to cool.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the south and west, otherwise the day will be fine and cold to cool.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the west, otherwise it will be fine and cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the in the extreme north-west. Frost can be expected over the southern interior and a possibility of dust storms over the extreme north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with morning fog patches over the western interior of the south coast including the southern Overberg region, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning frost in the extreme north-east, otherwise it will be fine and cold but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cold but cool conditions along the coast. Morning frost is expected over the northern high ground, otherwise it will be fine and cold but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning rain in the north-east, otherwise the weather will be fine and cool but cold in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.