Thousands of homeless vulnerable as freezing weather grips Gauteng

A group of men gather around a fire to heat up on a chilly morning in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, yesterday. The South African Weather Service says localised flooding and snow is expected in some areas. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

As cold weather sets in over Gauteng, it is the homeless who are the most vulnerable to the unpleasant conditions.

According to Statistics South Africa’s 2022 census, there were 55 719 homeless people in the country, with around 25 000 of those in Gauteng.

The province has the highest proportion of homeless people nationally (46%), with the City of Tshwane holding the largest share at 18.1%, followed by City of Joburg at 15.6%.

Homelessness on the rise

Homelessness has been on the rise a year later, with the DA estimating the number at 50 000. It highlights that there were a minimum of 1 500 homeless people in the Kempton Park CBD and 10 000 in Tshwane.

Several activists and coordinators at non-profit organisations in Johannesburg said they have seen a marked increase in homeless people needing basic assistance during winter, with the biggest need being food.

“Normally, every winter there’s an increase. Sometimes we end up opening some space, just to accommodate them,” said Rev Nicodemus Setshedi from the NGO, Mould, Inspire, Serve (MES).

Shelters stretched to capacity

MES runs three facilities in the city, including two shelters. These have been stretched to capacity as cold weather hits the area, with the homeless having to share mattresses and blankets.

“The challenge will be that sometimes you don’t even have enough blankets, but they’ll have a roof over their heads,” he added.

As the start of the week began on a cold note, Setshedi said more than 100 people lined up for a meal at one of their facilities.

“[On Monday], we had over a 100 people who came for food because it was extremely cold. Which stretches us. Remember, sometimes, we’re not even expecting that number and we can’t just say no”.

More shelters and help needed

MES has been providing assistance for around three decades, but said the number of people in need has grown.

Another organisation, the Johannesburg Homelessness Network (JHN), has also seen an increase in homeless people.

The network only started working in recent months and provides food gardens, meals, skills development and basic counselling.

JHN’s Chris Lund said there are only a handful of shelters in the city, but there is a need for drop-in facilities “on every corner”.

“We try and develop some drop-in centres around the city, where at least people can come and get a meal. There are social workers available and, ideally, the goal is to get people off the street.

”If you can have people who stay in a safe space and then are able to walk to the centre nearby, you know, the chances of them getting off the street are far greater, than if they are at a day centre,” Lund said.

Concerns for the homeless people during freezing weather

Without these lifesaving services, thousands living on the streets in Gauteng would likely freeze to death.

“One of the biggest concerns is the homeless people at the moment who are exposed and vulnerable to this cold weather. If they are not put in a place of safety, we are going to see an increase in the number of people who will die because of hypothermia,” said Ali Sablay from Gift of Givers.

Lund said beyond hypothermia, there are the health dangers of paraffin exposure, open flames that people use to keep warm, and theft.

