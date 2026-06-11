Friday weather: Wet conditions in WC and NC, and damaging winds in EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 12 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says wet weather in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, while damaging winds threaten Eastern Cape settlements on Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 12 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 11-12 June 2026:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain in places in the south and extreme west.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/U9BsYUFWdE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 11, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 12 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind, resulting in localised damage to informal and formal settlements and falling trees, as well as power and communication interruptions, which is expected in places over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as over the Witzenberg Municipality in the Western Cape on Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 12 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool conditions but warm ones in the Lowveld and the escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents, in the east at first with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool, but cold along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool but cold to very cold in the south with a chance of rain in the south and south-west in the morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cold conditions with scattered showers and rain in the extreme south-west; otherwise, it will be isolated in the south-west and along the south coast until early afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast west of Gqeberha, where it will be cold.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool, becoming cloudy in places south of the escarpment in the afternoon. A chance of light rain is expected along the Wild Coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy from the south from late morning with isolated late evening showers and rain in the south-east. Evening fog patches are expected over the southern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.