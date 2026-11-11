Weather alert: Thursday will be hot to very hot in 5 provinces amid heatwave

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 12 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Thursday will be hot to very hot in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, Gauteng and Limpopo because of heatwave conditions. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible over the eastern parts of the country.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 12 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service says extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape (except for the south-western and extreme north-western parts), the Matzikama local municipality in the Western Cape, and the western parts of the Joe Gqabi district municipality in the Eastern Cape and Free State, as well as the western parts of the North West.

Advisories

Saws warns of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures, expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, North West, Free State (except for the south-western parts), and Gauteng, as well as in places over the southern and south-south-western Limpopo, until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 12 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect very hot weather in places in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions over the Lowveld and escarpment areas at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the Lowveld at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the western Bushveld. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the east. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be fine and hot, to very hot, with morning fog patches in the east, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot over the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions but hot over the Central Karoo district. Light rain is expected in places along the south coast in the morning. It will become fine in the west and Central Karoo district from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool in the south with occasional light rain along the coast, otherwise fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool in the south, with occasional light rain along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the east in the afternoon. Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the north-west.