Weather alert: Fire warnings and isolated showers for Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 17 January 2025.

Saws predicts high fire risks in Western Cape and Northern Cape, with isolated thundershowers expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather outlook for Friday (17 January 2025). Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central, and eastern parts with severe thunderstorms expected over the north central parts of the country. It will be cool to warm, but hot in the west. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/twziGfyO0F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 17 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Western Cape, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the south-western parts of the Free State.

ALSO READ: Sever storms and floods in Gauteng, North West, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga and fire warnings

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 16 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon. It will be warm in the north.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/RXeKWJ8KBm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy morning fog patches with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/GTATG7L91H — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Morning fog patches with a chance of drizzle is expected along the escarpment.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/x3lLv2QDBm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers. Morning fog patches with a chance of drizzle is expected along the escarpment.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions in places at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/IWPdStRkuz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy in places at first with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/UxKUPPq14f — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cool weather along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/gTIdd8ddP7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy weather in the north-east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the Central and Little Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the east. It will become cloudy with a chance of light evening rain along the wild coast.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/KE0ZJkcsRw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 16, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.