Weather alert: Scorching heat and fire danger in WC and EC and isolated thundershowers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 18 January 2025.

The weather service warned of extremely hot conditions in places in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape; however, expect isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern parts of the country with morning fog in places. Here’s what you need to know.

🌦️Weather outlook for Saturday, 18 January 2025. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the northern parts of the country with morning fog in places.

⚠️No severe weather alerts are expected.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/CRL3OTMC6j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 18 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern part of the Northern Cape, the eastern interior of the Western Cape, the western interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the northwestern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 18 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/UdHhNMHwzA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers except in the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/RQpjzN6nkB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment and over the southwestern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon except in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/IGRSfY6FD8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/kfBi4LBAwX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be start with morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool; otherwise, conditions will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy in the north with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/Gb0qPWSzEe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the south-western parts and western parts of the south coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places over the interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/d3lAKXfMiK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy along coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in places over interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm in places along Wild coast. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/RTQ4NmBb5s — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 17, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the west from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.