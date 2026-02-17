Weather alert: A fine and warm Wednesday with thundershowers in most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 18 February 2026

Parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape will experience thunderstorms on 18 February, while it will be fine and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in most provinces.

Here is what Wednesday’s weather looks like, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 18 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail, excessive lightning and heavy downpours in the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

This could lead to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 17 – 18 February 2026.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 17 – 18 February 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to hot conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & western interior of the country from the afternoon.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 18 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine weather in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast.

Limpopo:

It will be fine in the east Lowveld; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect a fine and warm day, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central interior and southern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, excluding along the coast, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies and warm weather with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the southwest. The rest of the province will experience isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.