A fine and cool to warm Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 18 July 2026.

South Africa will experience fine and cool to warm conditions in most provinces on Saturday, 18 July, while a cold day is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 18 July 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings and advisories for Saturday.

Weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday: 18 – 19 July 2026.

Partly cloudy & cold to cool conditions are expected over the central & western parts of the RSA, with isolated rain & showers possible along the south coast of the Western Cape on Sunday. Otherwise, fine and warm. #saws pic.twitter.com/8iJwVouoIN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 16, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 18 July:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Limpopo:

There will be morning mist in places over the Western Bushveld; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the west.

Northern Cape:

There will be evening fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Fog is expected along the west coast in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches in the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and cool day, but cold in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.