Cool conditions expected in SA on Sunday with rain in some parts

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 July 2026.

Fine and cool conditions are forecast for most of South Africa on Sunday, but parts of the south and western interior of the country will be partly cloudy, with isolated rainfall expected.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 19 July 2026

Fire danger

Although most of the country will be cool, the weather service issued a warning for extremely high fire conditions in the Eastern Cape’s Enoch Mgijima local municipality.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 July:

Gauteng:

Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the east.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning with fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with light rain along the south-west coast and adjacent interior where it will be cold, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but fine in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, but fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon. It will become light and variable along the west coast in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool with light afternoon showers along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming strong in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy from the south, spreading to areas south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches along the north coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly, becoming light to moderate northerly to north-easterly in the south from late morning, spreading northwards from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high