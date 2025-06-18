Weather alert: Low temperatures continue to grip WC and NC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Damaging waves are expected between the Western and Eastern Cape, while very cold weather continues to grip parts of the Western Cape’s interior as well as the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Thursday, 19 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as coastal users being swept off rocks along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape until Saturday morning.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation, localised disruption to ports/habours and beachfront activities along the coast between Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold conditions with maximum temperatures of 10°C and below are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape until Friday.

ALSO READ: Bad weather to hit these parts of South Africa from Tuesday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 19 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather conditions throughout the day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool, but partly cloudy and warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents over the western parts at first, otherwise it will be fine, windy and cool.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches over the northwestern parts, otherwise the weather will be fine, windy and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold, but very cold over the southern high ground.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the north-east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool to cold with morning frost in the north-east. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool but cold weather with morning frost in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.