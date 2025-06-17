Weather alert: Rough seas and cold temperatures in WC and NC until Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 18 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

Weather warnings include damaging waves and winds along the coast, plus a cold weather advisory for inland Western Cape and Northern Cape regions until the weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow,

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy and cold with showers and rain in the south.#saws #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/iYqFfcnwvL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 17, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 17 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation of small vessels, small vessels taking on water and localised disruption to beachfront activities, which are expected between Saldanha Bay and East London.

A yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging winds resulting in small vessels having difficulty in navigation, taking on water and dragging anchor, which are expected between Cape Point and East London.

Advisories

Very cold conditions with daytime temperatures of 10°C and below are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape until Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 18 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to cold coldconditions, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in the southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog in places in the west; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to cold. It will be windy in the extreme southeast.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, but very cold in the southern high ground.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and rain, except in the northeast, where it will be partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places along the coast with isolated showers and rain west of Port Elizabeth; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but fine in the northeast, where morning frost is expected.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cold with morning frost in places in the north. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will be warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.