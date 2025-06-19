Weather alert: Damaging coastal waves and winds and cold intensifies in WC and NC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 20 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 20 June 2025.

Yellow warnings issued for coastal winds and waves from Saldanha Bay to East London. Freezing daytime temperatures are also expected in the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Friday, 20 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsising within a locality, and localised disruption to ports/harbours is expected between Saldanha Bay and East London until Saturday morning.

A yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to formal and informal settlements over the Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay LMs as well as offshore between Plettenberg Bay and East London, resulting in difficulty in navigation.

Advisories

Very cold conditions with daytime temperatures of 10°C and below are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 20 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool conditions, but warm in the Lowveld and the Escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine, windy and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy in the south and southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool with windy conditions in the extreme southeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the northeast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with light rain in the southwest, spreading along the south coast by the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon, but cloudy along the coast with isolated showers and rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool to cold.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions in the south until mid-morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but cold in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.