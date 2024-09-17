Weather: Joburg, Pretoria dry tomorrow as rain moves to Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

While KwaZulu-Natal will see another morning of storms, South Africa’s inland will be dry on Wednesday as rainy weather moves to the Western Cape.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 18 September

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, damage to infrastructure and settlements over most parts of central and southern Kwa-Zulu Natal in the morning.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for wind and waves from Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon and continuing until Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld as well as the central parts of Northern Cape and the Beaufort West and Prince Albert Municipalities of the Western Cape.

⛈️Weather and severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 17 – 18 September 2024.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 18 September

Gauteng:

Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers at first in the south, otherwise partly cloudy becoming fine warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers over the extreme south-western parts.

It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and hot.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy in the south-east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

Free State:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with morning fog patches in places, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

It will become fine from late morning.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog patches in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Mostly cloudy and cool to cold, with rain and showers expected along the south coast by the afternoon, spreading along the south-coast and adjacent interior by the evening, while clearing is anticipated from the west.

Morning fog likely in the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, reaching strong to near gale along the south coast by mid-morning.

It will become strong to gale force south-westerly in the afternoon but south-east along the southwest and West Coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy in places in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places over the interior. It will become cloudy along the coast in the afternoon with light rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming westerly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north and east at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening with isolated showers and rain in areas adjacent to the coast, but scattered along the coast south of Port St Johns.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places in the north-east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south otherwise isolated except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the south and spreading to the north by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.