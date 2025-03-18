Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in KZN, heatwave and extremely uncomfortable conditions in parts of three provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, with heatwave and extremely uncomfortable conditions expected in parts of Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 18 – 19 March 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms in the east by tomorrow afternoon.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/bstZEIwmre — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 18, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 19 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible strong winds, heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible areas and localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements, and damage to infrastructure is expected over the southern parts of Gauteng as well as the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the western and northeastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the coast and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Alfred Nzo District of the Eastern Cape until Friday the 21st of March.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior and south-western coast of the Western Cape and the south-western parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 19 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in places along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog expected in places along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents over the southern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy weather with morning fog patches over the east and along the Lesotho border at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts but scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the southwest, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme western parts from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the south coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the interior and extremely hot over the western coastal regions. It will become partly cloudy over the southwestern parts from the afternoon with mist along the coastal regions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and warm but hot over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm. Evening fog is expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme south.