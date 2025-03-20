Lions prepared for any weather in URC match against Cardiff

The Lions are eager to play their normal attacking brand of rugby despite whatever weather they face in Cardiff on Friday night.

No matter what conditions they will face in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Cardiff in Wales on Friday night, the Lions are just keen to play their way.

It is a huge match for the two URC playoff chasing teams, with Cardiff currently sixth on the log, two points ahead of the eighth placed Lions, and both sides know a loss could see them slip out of the top eight by the end of the weekend.

Thus on their home turf in weather conditions that they are used to, Cardiff will fancy their chances, especially with the forecast indicating cold and rainy conditions, but Lions scrumhalf Nico Steyn says that the team aren’t worried about that.

“Looking at the weather we have an idea what to expect on Friday. We might get a bit of wind and rain and the ball might be slippery, so we have some good plans around that,” explained Steyn.

“But as everyone knows we love attacking rugby. So we are just trying to focus on ourselves at the moment and not look too much into Cardiff. We know what they can bring and where their strengths are.

“But if we can just focus on our strengths, keep the ball in hand and dominate in every facet of the game then we will be fine.”

Glasgow challenge

The Lions will be extra motivated to pick up a win in their opening tour match as they next travel to Scotland to take on defending URC champs Glasgow Warriors, who are currently second on the log, which will be a massive test and one they are looking forward to.

“That will definitely be an exciting week for us. Obviously we haven’t touched on them as yet, as all our focus is on Cardiff,” admitted Steyn.

“But if we can nail it this week and get a win, we can take a lot of confidence into next week and into that game against Glasgow. I think the guys are very excited to measure themselves against them in that match.”

Following the game against Glasgow the Lions make the short trip to Edinburgh where they will battle it out in the Challenge Cup last 16, and although it is tough playing in two tournaments the team are fired up for the challenge and are happy that they don’t have far to travel.

“That definitely helps a lot. Everyone knows that traveling is quite tough on the bodies, especially on these long trips, and it can get quite tricky to get the body and mind ready for the game. So that will definitely help us a lot not having to travel far for that game,” said Steyn.

“The whole squad knows what is expected. You are not going to play two different games with two different mindsets. We are in both competitions to win. So we are ready for this challenge and we want to go all the way in both.”