Weather alert: Fire danger in EC with cool and fine conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 22 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger over Eastern Cape municipalities, as most provinces expect fine, cool to warm conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 22 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Enoch Mgijima, Intsika Yethu and Emalahleni local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 22 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather but warmth in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the central parts; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm in Limpopo.

North West:

Fine and cool-to-warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the south and western interior, with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but fine in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.