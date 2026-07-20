Weather alert: Fine and cool Tuesday expected with cold in KZN southwest

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts, but Tuesday will have fine and cool-to-warm conditions in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and North West and be cold in KwaZulu-Natal’s southwest.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 20 – 21/07/ 2026.

Fine & cold to cool conditions are expected, but it will be warm in places over the northern parts of the country. It will be partly cloudy along the coastal areas of KZN, with isolated showers possible over the north coast pic.twitter.com/Vqs8Tht8gn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 21 July 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 21 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning frost in places in the south; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm in Limpopo.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in the west and south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog in the west; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool weather, but cold in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.