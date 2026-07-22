Weather alert: Fire danger warning for EC but fine elsewhere

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger in Eastern Cape municipalities, but the conditions will be fine elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 23 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Enoch Mgijima, Intsika Yethu and Emalahleni local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 23 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather, but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog on the eastern Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but partly cloudy and warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold in the southern high ground. It will be warm in the northern interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the south and western parts, with fog patches in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold but fine in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be warm in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool with morning fog south of the escarpment.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool but warm in places over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the northern interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm but cool in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.