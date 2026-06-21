Weather alert: A cloudy and cool to cold Monday across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 June 2026.

South Africans are in for a grey and chilly start to the week, with a widespread blanket of cloud cover expected to dominate conditions on Monday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws)’s weather forecast, people can expect a cool to cold day across parts of the country, while some areas can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 22 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain along the escarpment. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated shower and rain along the escarpment.

North West:

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Warm along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool but cold in the south, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy over most parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches along the western coastline, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but cloudy over the western parts where is will be cold in places.

Isolated thundershowers are possible over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north to north-westerly, but strong along the southwest coast. It will become west to south-westerly along the south coast from late afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, spreading to places along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western interior, spreading to the southern parts of the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the east.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the morning and evening, otherwise easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.