Father’s Day weather: Damaging winds expected in parts of Northern Cape and Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 June 2026.

People in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape are warned of damaging winds on Father’s Day.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for damaging Interior winds, resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, localised damage to settlements, and localised loss of agricultural production is expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and the north-western parts of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 21 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme east.

North West:

Cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy and cold, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except along the coast. It will be windy over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and north-eastern parts, spreading to the rest of the province during the evening.

Windy conditions are possible over the West Coast district in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly towards the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly reaching fresh to north of Mtunzini in the afternoon.