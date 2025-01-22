Weather alert: Severe storms in KZN and EC and heat wave in WC and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 23 January 2025.

Thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail hit KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, while heat wave conditions persist in the Western and Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 22 – 23 January 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms & disruptive rainfall confined to the east. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Gc9YS7qDw9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 23 January

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and severe lightning resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to infrastructure and informal settlements are expected over south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and in places in the north-east and north-central parts of Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging wind and waves, which can make navigation difficult. Small vessels taking on water and vessels dragging anchors are expected between Oyster Bay and Port Edward.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions can be expected over the central to western parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of Eastern Cape and in places in the eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in places in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape until Monday.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places in the western parts of the Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Western Cape, and the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Farmers ‘praying’ for more rain in Northern Cape, Free State

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 23 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/scEhfq6w6Y — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the south.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/dMHexDBtYM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/8Qv3OlP5Fy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and scattered showers over the extreme east.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/aZ8MEKZVh1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in the west; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast. It will be fine in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be fresh and westerly.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/NRtRfpeEs5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather along the coast with morning fog; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the Central and Little Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/Prh8YD9L46 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in the morning; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot but warm along the coast with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. It will be fine in the north and central by the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north-west but isolated.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/scEhfq6w6Y — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 22, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.