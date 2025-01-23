Weather alert: Heatwave in parts of EC until Monday and fire danger in NC and FS

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 24 January 2025.

A heatwave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, while fire danger warnings have been issued for the Northern Cape and Free State. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 23 – 24 January 2025. Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern areas, with damaging winds & severe thunderstorms in the east except for tomorrow. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/1Lznx8QOml — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 24 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the central parts of the Northern Cape and Free State.

Advisories

Until Monday, a heatwave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 24 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/5BlmLWvCq6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/fGLbi8a3oJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/EysAihW69O — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/a0RkwNvttv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and windy in the east. It will become cloudy in the western parts from the evening.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/YTk7xEAq9k — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy along the south coast and its adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/AMsnwuLs36 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy weather along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy along the coast with isolated light rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/xsQXFWyRJI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.