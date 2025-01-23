Weather alert: Heatwave in parts of EC until Monday and fire danger in NC and FS
Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 24 January 2025.
A heatwave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, while fire danger warnings have been issued for the Northern Cape and Free State. Here’s what you need to know.
Weather warnings, Friday, 24 January
Fire danger warnings
The weather service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the central parts of the Northern Cape and Free State.
Advisories
Until Monday, a heatwave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.
Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 24 January:
Gauteng:
Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Mpumalanga:
Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.
Limpopo:
The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.
North West:
Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.
Free State:
Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.
Northern Cape:
The day will start with morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and windy in the east. It will become cloudy in the western parts from the evening.
Western Cape:
Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy along the south coast and its adjacent interior.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Eastern Cape (western half):
There will be partly cloudy weather along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
The day will be cloudy along the coast with isolated light rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west.
KwaZulu-Natal:
Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
