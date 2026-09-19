Here’s what weather to expect on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 September 2026.

Sunday’s weather is a mixed bag across South Africa, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

KwaZulu-Natal is the main area of concern, with stormy conditions and a weather warning in place for most of the province.

Much of the rest of the country will see cloudy skies and scattered showers, especially in the east and interior, while the Western Cape stays largely fine and sunny.

Here is what to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 20 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

“Damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning resulting in localised flooding, damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except over the extreme northern parts as well as the north-eastern coastline and adjacent interior,” Saws warned.

No fire danger warnings or advisories were issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 20 September:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. According to the weather service, the expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Residents in Mpumalanga should expect cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Morning fog patches can be expected in the extreme south-east.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Free State:

Expect a cloudy day with morning fog patches and a chance of drizzle in the extreme east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the western and central parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise isolated, except along the coast and adjacent interior.

Furthermore, the wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, becoming moderate from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine weather is expected in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers over the eastern interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate east to south-easterly, becoming southerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy over the interior with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly in the morning, becoming light and variable from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The eastern half of the province should expect partly cloudy and cool weather, but warm in places in the south-west.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly at first, becoming light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather should be anticipated with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon, but light southerly to south-westerly in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is low.