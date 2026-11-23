The Springboks have shaken up their team in an effort to inject some life into them ahead of the Nations Championship final against France.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick fronted the media on Monday and explained the changes to a shaken-up team which will take on France in the final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham in London on Sunday.

The Boks have made seven changes to the starting side that went down to Ireland in Dublin over the past weekend, with five made to the forward pack and two in the backline, as well as a positional switch.

An entirely new tight five will start on the night, with the front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit switching places with Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw who drop to the bench.

New tight five

Salmaan Moerat, who was named to start against Italy at the start of the tour before being a late withdrawal due to back spasms, finally gets a chance at No 4, while Lood de Jager also comes off the bench and gets a start at five. Eben Etzebeth will look to make an impact from the bench.

A new halfback combination is also being deployed, with Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok coming in at scrumhalf and flyhalf, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu switches to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse.

“Gerhard, Thomas and Jan-Hendrik are a good combination and play proper rugby together. Salmaan Moerat coming in at four, he plays in France and it’s nice to have someone with experience of playing in France and knows the ranks as well,” said Stick.

“Cobus missed out against Ireland so he comes in and also has experience of playing against some of the French players (having spent over half a decade playing for Montpellier).

“Manie comes in because Damian Willemse got injured (against Ireland). It was tight with a player like (Aphelele) Fassi (who could have played fullback), but we were looking at game fitness and Manie has played recently, so it was easier to bring him in and shift Sacha to 15.”

Settled team

Stick continued: “If you look at the rest of the team it’s pretty settled. The centres and wings have played together for most of the tournament, and we wanted to have some continuity.

“If you look at the bench, congrats to a guy like Emmanuel Tshituka, he has had a good camp, has worked very hard, and is a similar type of player to Pieter-Steph du Toit. So I am very excited for him getting a chance to make his debut.”

The Boks have backed an absolutely stacked “bomb squad” bench, with a six-two forward to back split, that will be aiming to make a huge impact when they are brought on.

Nche, Marx and loose forward Paul de Villiers will be especially eager to impress, after they were nominated for World Rugby honours, with the prop and hooker in the Player of the Year category, and the young flank in the Breakthrough Player of the Year section.