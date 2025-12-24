Weather alert: A wet Christmas Day ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 25 December 2025.

Cloudy weather with scattered rain and thundershowers will dominate across most provinces, alongside foggy mornings in some regions.

Here is what the weather forecast looks like for Thursday, 25 December, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 25 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in Gauteng, the eastern parts of North West, western Highveld of Mpumalanga and the southwestern parts of Limpopo.

Expect flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the western and the extreme southeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 24 – 25 December 2025. pic.twitter.com/SxRXMEVrsG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Christmas Day:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershower, but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the west with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot over the northcentral parts.

Western Cape:

Expect fine weather in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with light rain along the south coast and the adjacent interior, where it will be cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places in the morning; otherwise, a partly cloudy and warm to hot day awaits with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the southwest. It will be cloudy along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.