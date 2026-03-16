Weather alert: Thunderstorms in NC, WC, EC and NW as heatwave continues in EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 17 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms expected in parts of Northern Cape and Eastern Cape while heatwave conditions persist in several municipalities.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 17 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow:

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the country, with scattered showers & thundershowers possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy & warm to hot with isolated showers & thundershowers over the central parts. #saws pic.twitter.com/qsCQiG7cMG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 16, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges; large amounts of small hail; and localised damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds are expected over the Northern Cape except the northern parts and the extreme western parts of the North West as well as the extreme northeastern parts of the Western Cape.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning; severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and localised damage to property are expected over the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service says a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Dr Beyers Naude LM, Blue Crane Route LM, Sundays River Valley LM, Makana LM, Amathole DM, Sakhisizwe LM, Dr AB Xuma LM, Elundini LM, OR Tambo DM and Alfred Nzo DM will continue tomorrow into Wednesday.

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Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 17 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the central and western parts with light rain in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south-west with rain and showers over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west and south coast; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but extremely hot over the West Coast District and Oudtshoorn. It will be fine in the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and warm along the coast with light morning rain and isolated showers and thundershowers in the evening; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.