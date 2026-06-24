Weather alert: A wet Thursday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 25 June 2026.

Heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds are expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape on Thursday, 25 June, with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast across SA.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 25 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to large amounts of small hail, strong gusty winds and heavy downpours over the southern parts of the Northern Cape and eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday: 25-26 June 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected, but cloudy & cold over the western interior, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers expected over the eastern & western parts of the RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/oBykluGWoG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 23, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 25 June:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld where isolated showers and rain are expected.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in places in the north, and in the east. A chance of drizzle is expected along the escarpment.

North West:

Morning fog patches await in the east; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool, but cold along the Lesotho boarder. Isolated morning showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme southwest.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, but warm in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool weather is expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme east from mid-morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.