Three hikers rescued from Table Mountain

Three hikers were rescued in two separate incidents, while attempting to navigate cold, wet, and windy conditions along Table Mountain.

Rescue teams were called out to bring hikers to safety on Monday evening, after three mountain users were stranded on Table Mountain.

According to reports from Arrive Alive, the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams conducted two separate technical rescues on Table Mountain.

Two stranded hikers

During the first incident that unfolded high above Camps Bay, two rock climbers became stranded on Postern Buttress after deteriorating weather forced them to retreat from the Champs Elysees route, only for their rope to become stuck as they were being lowered.

Although the hikers were well prepared for their climb, they were unable to continue safely once their rope became jammed.

According to reports, they recognised that assistance was required and called the emergency number, which allowed rescue teams to respond before the situation worsened.

Rescue teams deployed

The Western Cape Government Health and Wellness Emergency Medical Service (EMS) rescue task teams were immediately deployed in the area and driven up the mountain from Constantia Nek.

Upon their arrival, rescuers were faced with wet, windy conditions and extremely poor visibility as they worked to identify the safest point to lower a rescuer to the stranded pair.

According to reports, the conditions were so bad that a guideline was used in certain places to ensure the safety of the rescuers while moving to the top of the cliff.

More than 700m of rope

Once the best position was established, a technical rescuer was lowered down to the climbers.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the scale of the rescue was reflected in the size of the cliff itself.

“Rising approximately 180 metres above the ground, the face of Postern Buttress required rescuers to deploy twin 200 metre ropes to reach the stranded climbers, and lower them safely to the ground.

“In total, more than 700 metres of rope were deployed during the operation, underscoring both the height of the cliff and the technical complexity of the rescue in darkness, wind and rain,” he added.

To safety

The pair, along with the rescuer, were then lowered the rest of the way to the ground, where they were received by a small support team below.

The patients were guided back to the Kasteelspoort trail to rejoin the rest of the rescue party before everyone was transported safely down the mountain to Constantia Nek.

The first incident concluded at 22:20pm.

Second rescue operation

While teams were still conducting a rescue operation on Postern Buttress, a second callout was received after staff from the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway reported hearing cries for help near Tafelberg Road.

While SANParks Table Mountain National Park rangers were investigating, a trail runner said that they encountered a stranded hiker on a cliff above the Contour Path.

It is understood that the hiker had left the path in search of water before becoming stranded on steep terrain.

Unforgiving conditions

Additional technical teams were immediately deployed to the second scene as rescuers quickly moved up to the hiker, secured him in a harness and helmet, then safely lowered him down.

The incident concluded with both the patient and rescue teams safely off the mountain by 21:00pm.

“Monday night showed just how much of that experience and composure our teams carry into the mountains,” Nel added.

“Working safely in those conditions takes more than training alone, it demands exceptional judgement, technical ability, and the kind of calm competence that only comes with experience,” he said.