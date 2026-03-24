Weather alert: Storm warnings hit NC and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 25 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that thunderstorms will hit the Northern and Eastern Cape while extreme fire danger grips parts of the Western Cape, raising concerns over safety and damage.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 25 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 25 March 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers but widespread in places ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms#saws #Warning #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/dWGDiibXOc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 24, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods, and livestock, which are expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the north-western, central, and south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape..

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Ubuntu local municipality of the Northern Cape, as well as the Central and Little Karoo district municipalities of the Western Cape (except for the Oudtshoorn local municipality).

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 25 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south, where it will be cloudy and cool in places.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the Lowveld, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the east; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northeast.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, with widespread showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts but scattered over the extreme northeast. It will become fine along the coast and western interior by late morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions at first with light morning rain in places along the southwest coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine over the central and western interior, where it will be hot in places. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme north-east in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the southwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but cloudy and cool to warm in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered in the west.