Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds and hail in five provinces

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 27 February 2025.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 26-27 February 2025:

⛈Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country. ⚠️Severe thunderstorms, Disruptive rain and Damaging winds#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/BTdtgaEls9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 26, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 27 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements as well as localised damage to infrastructure, are expected along the escarpment and eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga, the western parts of the North West; the the north-east parts of Northern Cape; west and central parts of Free State as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the The western parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 27 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the Lowveld, but scattered along the escarpment and Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and extreme north, but scattered along the southern escarpment.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather await North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Northern Cape:

The day will have morning and evening fog patches along the coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cool in the extreme northwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with fog patches in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in places along the coast. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers and isolated showers and rain along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme west.