Weather alert: Thunderstorms in Limpopo, floods in KZN and damaging winds in WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

The weather service has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, damaging winds in the Western Cape and fire risks in multiple regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 24-25 February 2025: Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in most parts of the country except in the western interior. ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms, Disruptive rain and Damaging winds.#southafricanweather #saws pic.twitter.com/MK1bzzmzXM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 24, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 25 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements as well as localised damage to infrastructure, which are expected over the northern and central parts of Limpopo.

Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads and bridges and localised damage to infrastructure is expected along the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 2 warning has been issued.

Damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Point, spreading to Cape Agulhas from the afternoon.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Hantam, Khai-Ma and Karoo Hoogland municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as the Cederberg and the City of Cape Town municipalities in the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain to continue in parts of South Africa on Monday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 25 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme southwest, but scattered in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except for the extreme southwest, but scattered in the east.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, where it will become fine and cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions over the western parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the southwest and south coast with light rain along the south coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the coast west of Cape St Francis.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine in the north at first, where it will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy weather at first with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northeast and southern parts.