Weather alert: A wet day across SA except Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 December 2025.

The last Saturday of the year will see showers and thundershowers persist across the country, except in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of fire danger conditions in parts of the Free State and the Northern Cape.

Here is what you need to know about the weather forecast for 27 December 2025.

Weather warnings for 27 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in Gauteng, the western part of Limpopo, in places in North West, and the Mpumalanga Escarpment and Highveld.

Expect flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Free State’s Mangaung Local Municipality and Dikgatlong, Kai !Garib, Khâi-ma Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 26 – 27 December 2025.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 27 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, the day will be cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme southeast.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy skies in the east in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west. The showers and thundershowers will be scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and warm to hot conditions, but partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts. It will be cool along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated rain and showers, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.