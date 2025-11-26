Weather alert: Thunderstorms persist across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 November 2025.

The South African Weather service (Saws) warns that it will be a wet day across the country on Thursday, 27 November. Expect severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State and Eastern Cape.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 27 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect heavy downpours, flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, displacement of affected communities, danger to life due to fast flowing streams or deep water, major travel disruptions (including route obstructions) and accidents, hail, strong gusty winds, and excessive lightning.

A yellow level 2 warning severe thunderstorms has been issued for Limpopo (except for the Limpopo Valley and the northern part of the Lowveld), southern parts of Free State (except along the northern border of Lesotho), and the northern and extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

This could result in heavy downpours, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail (or large hail in an open area), strong gusty winds, and lightning.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape from late morning until Friday afternoon.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Nama Khoi, Khai-Ma and Hantam Karoo Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 27 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fog in places in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the highveld, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme northeast. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the lowveld, where it will be hot in places.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning with fog in places. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine weather awaits in the northwest. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east, but scattered in the extreme southeast. It will be very hot in places over the central and eastern interior.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions in the northern and western parts. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west, with scattered rain showers along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot conditions await in the extreme northeast. Expect widespread showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise scattered but isolated in the northeast.