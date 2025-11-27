Rain rolls in, heat returns: Here is Gauteng’s weekend forecast

The central interior of the country will experience widespread showers and thundershowers, Saws says.

Gauteng residents are in for a wet and variable weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning of widespread rainfall today and continued instability through Sunday.

Widespread rain at the weekend

Saws said today would bring “cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers” across Gauteng.

The weather forecaster added that the central interior of the country would experience “widespread showers and thundershowers,” while most other regions can expect isolated to scattered rainfall.

Saturday: Cool to warm with scattered storms

Tomorrow Saws forecast partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions across the province, with “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers” expected.

In Pretoria, early-morning humidity will sit at 80% at 2am, with slight rain before skies turn cloudy by 8am.

Temperatures will rise to 26°C by 2pm under partly cloudy skies, before evening “showers and thundershowers” move in.

Winds will shift throughout the day, from northeasterly in the morning to southwesterly by night, reaching midday speeds of 27.8km/h.

Pretoria can expect a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 27°C, with a 30% chance of rain and an estimated 5mm of rainfall.

Johannesburg will see similar conditions. The city starts the day with slight rain and 75% humidity at 2am, becoming cloudy by 8am.

Afternoon temperatures will peak at 23°C under partly cloudy skies before thundershowers return during the evening.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast at 16°C and 27°C respectively, also with a 30% rain probability and 5mm expected.

Sunday: Warm finish but storms return

Sunday will bring partly cloudy, warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers across the province.

Pretoria will be “mostly clear” at 8am with humidity at 55%, before thundershowers return in the evening.

Temperatures are forecast between 18°C and 31°C, with a 30% chance of rain.

Johannesburg will see a similar pattern, starting “mostly clear” before evening thundershowers develop.

The city can expect temperatures ranging from 16°C to 29°C, with a 30% chance of rain.

