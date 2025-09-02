Weather alert: Fire danger, warm temperatures nationwide and showers in places

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 3 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

No severe weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday, but extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in all provinces except the Western Cape. Warm conditions await residents nationwide, with showers in certain areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update: 02 – 03 September 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected along the coastal areas, with isolated showers. Otherwise, fine & warm to cool, but hot in places over the northern parts of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/jChYqltqeT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 2, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 3 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe warnings for Wednesday, but extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the central and eastern parts of Limpopo as well as the northern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 3 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm to hot weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the east, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in places over the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley, where it is expected to be hot to very hot in the afternoon. Otherwise, conditions will be fine and warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions on Wednesday.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

The weather will start with morning fog patches in places, otherwise it will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the West Coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast with light morning rain between Plettenberg Bay and Jeffreys Bay. Otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in the extreme north-east, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast between Durban and Mtubatuba.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.